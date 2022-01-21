Rallis India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 628.08 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.08 crore in December 2021 up 10.1% from Rs. 570.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.55 crore in December 2021 down 13.32% from Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.88 crore in December 2021 up 7.57% from Rs. 67.75 crore in December 2020.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2020.

Rallis India shares closed at 277.30 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)