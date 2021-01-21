Rallis India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 570.47 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.47 crore in December 2020 up 7% from Rs. 533.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2020 up 22.53% from Rs. 37.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.75 crore in December 2020 up 4.75% from Rs. 64.68 crore in December 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 289.75 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.97% over the last 12 months.