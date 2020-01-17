Rallis India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.15 crore, up 37.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.15 crore in December 2019 up 37.33% from Rs. 388.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.24 crore in December 2019 up 62.98% from Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.68 crore in December 2019 up 45.71% from Rs. 44.39 crore in December 2018.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2018.

Rallis India shares closed at 193.10 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.