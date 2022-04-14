Rallis India Q4 PAT seen up 126.4% YoY to Rs. 15.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Rallis India Q3 | The company reports 30 percent fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 39.56 crore versus Rs 56.49 crore and revenue was down 13 percent at Rs 628.08 crore aainst Rs 727.80 crore, QoQ.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Rallis India to report net profit at Rs. 15.7 crore up 126.4% year-on-year (down 60.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 540.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 99.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 47.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 35.4 crore.

