Rallis India Q1 PAT seen up 7% YoY to Rs. 98.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Rallis India | The company appointed Subhra Gourisaria as the Chief Financial Officer, on the superannuation of Ashish Mehta, CFO.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Rallis India to report net profit at Rs. 98.3 crore up 7% year-on-year (up 1,110.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 58.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 748 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 685.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 139.2 crore.

