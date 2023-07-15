Rallis India net profit falls 5% in Q1FY24

Rallis India manufacturers a range of agricultural products including pesticides.

Rallis India's net profit fell 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 63 crore in the April-to-June quarter due to delayed monsoon and falling fertiliser costs, the company said in an exchange filing on July 15.

The company's revenue from operations declined 9 percent to Rs 782 crore in QIFY24 as compared to the same period a year ago. The company's operating income in Q1FY23 was Rs 863 crore.

“Crop care business has been affected by high market inventories, steep price drops and delayed onset of monsoon," said Sanjiv Lal, managing director and chief executive officer of Rallis India. Revenue from the crop care business fell 9 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24, the company said in its analyst call presentation.

Lal further said that although its revenues for Q1 FY24 were lower, margins were largely maintained through a better product mix and dynamic pricing actions.

Revenue from the seeds business fell 2 percent to Rs 262 crore in Q1FY23.

Rallis India's expenses during the April to June quarter were reduced by 13 percent to Rs 700 crore as compared with the same period a year ago.

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals is a solutions provider for agri-inputs. It manufactures and markets a range of agri-inputs, which include pesticides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, and plant growth nutrients.

