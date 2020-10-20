172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rallis-india-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-725-01-crore-down-3-16-y-o-y-5986001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:44 AM IST

Rallis India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 725.01 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 725.01 crore in September 2020 down 3.16% from Rs. 748.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.95 crore in September 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 80.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.81 crore in September 2020 up 3.5% from Rs. 125.42 crore in September 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 273.40 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 63.47% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations725.01662.70748.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations725.01662.70748.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials384.93349.37336.82
Purchase of Traded Goods55.4123.5463.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.4926.6478.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.3549.1650.55
Depreciation20.3117.9218.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses105.0785.70100.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.45110.37100.02
Other Income13.0511.756.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.50122.12106.79
Interest1.401.971.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.10120.15104.91
Exceptional Items1.65----
P/L Before Tax109.75120.15104.91
Tax26.8028.2825.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.9591.8779.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.9591.8779.72
Minority Interest----0.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.9591.8780.63
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.274.724.15
Diluted EPS4.274.724.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.274.724.15
Diluted EPS4.274.724.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Rallis India #Results

