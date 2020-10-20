Rallis India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 725.01 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 725.01 crore in September 2020 down 3.16% from Rs. 748.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.95 crore in September 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 80.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.81 crore in September 2020 up 3.5% from Rs. 125.42 crore in September 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 273.40 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 63.47% over the last 12 months.