Rallis India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 748.69 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.69 crore in September 2019 up 14.51% from Rs. 653.81 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.63 crore in September 2019 down 5.4% from Rs. 85.23 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.42 crore in September 2019 down 5.17% from Rs. 132.26 crore in September 2018.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2018.

Rallis India shares closed at 167.25 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -8.95% over the last 12 months.