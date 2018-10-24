Rallis India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 653.81 crore, Up 11.22% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 653.81 573.11 587.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 653.81 573.11 587.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 335.93 292.98 237.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 55.78 44.59 141.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.01 8.64 -25.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.54 44.59 42.62 Depreciation 11.96 11.54 12.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 107.20 99.17 69.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.41 71.60 109.91 Other Income 8.89 4.91 3.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.30 76.51 113.26 Interest 0.87 0.90 0.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.43 75.61 112.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 119.43 75.61 112.48 Tax 34.34 21.03 35.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.09 54.58 77.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.09 54.58 77.25 Minority Interest 0.14 0.16 0.15 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.23 54.74 77.40 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited