Rallis India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 653.81 crore, Up 11.22% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are: Net Sales at Rs 653.81 crore in September 2018 Up 11.22% from Rs. 587.87 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.23 crore in September 2018 Up 10.12% from Rs. 77.40 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.26 crore in September 2018 Up 5.1% from Rs. 125.84 crore in September 2017. Rallis India EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2017. Rallis India shares closed at 179.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -24.99% over the last 12 months. Rallis India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 653.81 573.11 587.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 653.81 573.11 587.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 335.93 292.98 237.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 55.78 44.59 141.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.01 8.64 -25.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.54 44.59 42.62 Depreciation 11.96 11.54 12.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 107.20 99.17 69.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.41 71.60 109.91 Other Income 8.89 4.91 3.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.30 76.51 113.26 Interest 0.87 0.90 0.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.43 75.61 112.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 119.43 75.61 112.48 Tax 34.34 21.03 35.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.09 54.58 77.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.09 54.58 77.25 Minority Interest 0.14 0.16 0.15 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.23 54.74 77.40 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.81 3.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:13 am