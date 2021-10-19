MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rallis India consolidated Q2 PAT down 32.53% at Rs 56 crore

The company recorded a modest growth of 0.4 per cent in revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 728 crore compared to Rs 725 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rallis India, a Tata group company, on Tuesday reported a 32.53 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) during the quarter ending September 30, to Rs 56 crore mainly due to erratic monsoon season.

The PAT for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 83 crore, Rallis India said in a statement.

The company recorded a modest growth of 0.4 per cent in revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 728 crore compared to Rs 725 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

"The erratic monsoon season this year was not favourable to agri input companies in the last quarter. In this backdrop, our domestic crop care business grew by 3 per cent, but the seeds business declined by 65 per cent.

"The drop in the seeds business was due to the changes in cropping patterns witnessed across the country as well as the proliferation of spurious cotton seeds. The overall good cumulative rainfall witnessed in Kharif also augurs well for the upcoming Rabi agricultural season," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the company's efforts towards dealing with logistic issues helped in exports delivering growth of 22 per cent during the quarter, he said.

"The raw material situation continues to be tough and we are focussed on minimising the disruptions to our production as much as possible. On a longer term basis, our capex plans, new product introduction plans, and demand generation investments remain on course as we do believe that normalcy will be restored progressively," he added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 303.70, down 4.95 per cent on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rallis India #Results
first published: Oct 19, 2021 07:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.