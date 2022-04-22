 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rallis India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore in March 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 471.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022 down 274.75% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 81.93% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 281.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 507.54 628.08 471.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 507.54 628.08 471.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.50 402.45 374.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.39 35.23 30.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -76.84 -62.20 -128.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.21 62.28 58.66
Depreciation 19.66 18.42 14.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.12 122.92 118.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.50 48.98 2.92
Other Income 7.49 5.49 8.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.01 54.47 10.93
Interest 1.23 1.40 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.24 53.07 9.88
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.68
P/L Before Tax -16.24 53.07 11.56
Tax -2.09 13.51 3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.15 39.56 8.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.15 39.56 8.12
Minority Interest -0.04 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.19 39.56 8.12
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 2.03 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.73 2.03 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 2.03 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.73 2.03 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
