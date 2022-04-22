Rallis India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore in March 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 471.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022 down 274.75% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 81.93% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 281.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.