Rallis India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 346.29 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.29 crore in March 2020 up 1.94% from Rs. 339.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020 up 461.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 101.75% from Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 223.75 on May 05, 2020 (NSE)