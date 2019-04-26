App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rallis India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore, down 8.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore in March 2019 down 8.46% from Rs. 371.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 100.91% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019 down 51.22% from Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2018.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2018.

Rallis India shares closed at 157.80 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.50% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.69 417.35 371.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.69 417.35 371.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.65 281.55 219.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.18 38.05 -1.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -69.81 -67.00 -16.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.10 44.41 42.80
Depreciation 10.51 12.07 10.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.77 92.71 92.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.71 15.56 23.60
Other Income 10.95 5.90 2.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.24 21.46 26.36
Interest 1.65 1.83 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.59 19.63 25.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.59 19.63 25.19
Tax 4.24 5.87 5.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.35 13.76 19.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.35 13.76 19.58
Minority Interest 0.17 0.12 0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 13.88 19.78
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.71 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.71 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.71 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.71 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Rallis India #Results

