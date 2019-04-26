Rallis India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore, down 8.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore in March 2019 down 8.46% from Rs. 371.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 100.91% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2019 down 51.22% from Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2018.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2018.

Rallis India shares closed at 157.80 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.50% over the last 12 months.