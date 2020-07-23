Rallis India Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 662.70 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.70 crore in June 2020 up 6.33% from Rs. 623.24 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.87 crore in June 2020 up 35.58% from Rs. 67.76 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.04 crore in June 2020 up 36.28% from Rs. 102.76 crore in June 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 306.25 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.46% returns over the last 6 months and 98.28% over the last 12 months.