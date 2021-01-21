MARKET NEWS

Rallis India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 570.47 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.47 crore in December 2020 up 6.91% from Rs. 533.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.64 crore in December 2020 up 19.66% from Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.76 crore in December 2020 up 2.95% from Rs. 65.82 crore in December 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 289.75 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.97% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations570.47725.01533.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations570.47725.01533.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials298.53384.93361.97
Purchase of Traded Goods27.6155.4113.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.578.49-44.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.8354.3550.42
Depreciation11.0420.3115.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses105.81105.0797.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0896.4539.79
Other Income7.6413.0510.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.72109.5049.87
Interest0.791.401.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.93108.1048.30
Exceptional Items6.121.65--
P/L Before Tax62.05109.7548.30
Tax16.4126.8010.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.6482.9538.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.6482.9538.05
Minority Interest----0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.6482.9538.14
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.354.271.96
Diluted EPS2.354.271.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.354.271.96
Diluted EPS2.354.271.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Rallis India #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

