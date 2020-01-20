Rallis India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.60 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.60 crore in December 2019 up 27.85% from Rs. 417.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2019 up 174.78% from Rs. 13.88 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.82 crore in December 2019 up 96.3% from Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2018.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2018.

Rallis India shares closed at 220.45 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 27.06% over the last 12 months.