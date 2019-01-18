Rallis India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 417.35 crore, Up 6.97% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 417.35 653.81 390.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 417.35 653.81 390.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 281.55 335.93 155.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.05 55.78 45.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.00 -12.01 24.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.41 43.54 38.96 Depreciation 12.07 11.96 11.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 92.71 107.20 87.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.56 111.41 25.53 Other Income 5.90 8.89 3.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.46 120.30 29.23 Interest 1.83 0.87 1.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.63 119.43 28.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.63 119.43 28.02 Tax 5.87 34.34 3.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.76 85.09 24.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.76 85.09 24.94 Minority Interest 0.12 0.14 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.88 85.23 24.94 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited