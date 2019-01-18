Rallis India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 417.35 crore, Up 6.97% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rallis India are: Net Sales at Rs 417.35 crore in December 2018 Up 6.97% from Rs. 390.16 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.88 crore in December 2018 Down 44.35% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2018 Down 18.6% from Rs. 41.19 crore in December 2017. Rallis India EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2017. Rallis India shares closed at 173.50 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.84% returns over the last 6 months and -37.10% over the last 12 months. Rallis India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 417.35 653.81 390.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 417.35 653.81 390.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 281.55 335.93 155.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.05 55.78 45.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.00 -12.01 24.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.41 43.54 38.96 Depreciation 12.07 11.96 11.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 92.71 107.20 87.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.56 111.41 25.53 Other Income 5.90 8.89 3.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.46 120.30 29.23 Interest 1.83 0.87 1.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.63 119.43 28.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.63 119.43 28.02 Tax 5.87 34.34 3.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.76 85.09 24.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.76 85.09 24.94 Minority Interest 0.12 0.14 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.88 85.23 24.94 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Diluted EPS 0.71 4.39 1.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:42 am