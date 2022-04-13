Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stake in Indiabulls Real Estate falls below 1%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of key shareholders of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, the latest shareholding pattern of the developer reveals.

According to the December quarter shareholding data, Jhunjhunwala held 5 million shares, or a 1.1 percent stake, in Indiabulls Real Estate.

Publicly listed companies only list the names of investors who own more than one percent stake in the company.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd told Moneycontrol that Jhunjhunwala hasn't sold any of his stake and continues to hold the same 50 lakh shares. But it said his holding has gone below 1 percent, due to an increase in capital.

"Since his holding on the then capital was 1.1%, in the last SHP, his name was public under the head of shareholders holding more than 1%," it said.

The news comes a day after it emerged that Jhunjhunwala has sold his stake in Escorts. He held 75 lakh equity shares, or 5.68 percent stake, in the company as of December 31, 2022, sources said. His name is missing from the list of individual shareholders, who own 1 percent or more, Escorts’s shareholding pattern for Q4 FY22 shows.

This means the Big Bull, which held the stock since December 2015, booked a profit during the January-March period.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes