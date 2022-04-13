Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells substantial stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sold a substantial portion of his stake in Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, the latest shareholding pattern of the developer reveals.

Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the key shareholder's list but it is not clear whether he has sold its entire stake or his ownership has come down to less than one percent.

Publicly listed companies only list the names of investors who own more than one percent stake in the company.

According to the December quarter shareholding data, Jhunjhunwala held 5 million shares, or a 1.1 percent stake, in Indiabulls Real Estate.

The news comes a day after it emerged that Jhunjhunwala has sold his stake in Escorts. He held 75 lakh equity shares, or 5.68 percent stake, in the company as of December 31, 2022, sources said. His name is missing from the list of individual shareholders, who own 1 percent or more, Escorts’s shareholding pattern for Q4 FY22 shows.

This means the Big Bull, who held the stock since December 2015, booked profit during the January-March period.