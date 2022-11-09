Rajshree Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.05 crore, up 67.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.05 crore in September 2022 up 67.8% from Rs. 110.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 102.53% from Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in September 2022 up 316.43% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

Rajshree Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 35.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 44.17% over the last 12 months.