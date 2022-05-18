 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajshree Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.30 crore, up 37.95% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.30 crore in March 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 127.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.09% from Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2022 up 80.61% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2021.

Rajshree Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2021.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 35.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.85% over the last 12 months.

Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.30 76.82 127.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.30 76.82 127.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 215.36 47.26 162.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -117.36 10.06 -82.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.63 8.30 7.48
Depreciation 5.93 6.09 5.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.05 20.04 19.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.70 -14.93 14.10
Other Income 8.71 0.49 9.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.41 -14.44 23.22
Interest 5.28 5.30 -17.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.13 -19.74 40.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.13 -19.74 40.68
Tax 0.58 -- 0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.55 -19.74 39.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.55 -19.74 39.72
Equity Share Capital 33.14 33.14 28.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.24 -5.96 12.46
Diluted EPS 12.24 -5.96 12.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.24 -5.96 12.46
Diluted EPS 12.24 -5.96 12.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

