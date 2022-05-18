Rajshree Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.30 crore, up 37.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.30 crore in March 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 127.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.09% from Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2022 up 80.61% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2021.

Rajshree Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2021.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 35.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.85% over the last 12 months.