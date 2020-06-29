Rajshree Sugars Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in March 2020 down 17.6% from Rs. 134.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2020 down 37.26% from Rs. 26.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2020 down 28.55% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2019.

Rajshree Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.28 in March 2019.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 16.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.