Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.92 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 227.92 218.01 224.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 227.92 218.01 224.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 134.00 222.79 98.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.03 -103.92 96.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.18 9.25 9.51 Depreciation 5.86 5.90 5.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.99 29.83 21.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.87 54.16 -7.01 Other Income 1.00 1.60 0.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.86 55.76 -6.52 Interest 4.33 2.66 4.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.53 53.10 -11.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.53 53.10 -11.41 Tax -- 29.70 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.53 23.40 -11.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.53 23.40 -11.41 Equity Share Capital 33.14 33.14 33.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.58 7.06 -3.44 Diluted EPS 2.58 7.06 -3.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.58 7.06 -3.44 Diluted EPS 2.58 7.06 -3.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited