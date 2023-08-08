English
    Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.92 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 227.92 crore in June 2023 up 1.38% from Rs. 224.82 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2023 up 174.79% from Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2023 up 3566.67% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.
    Rajshree Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 46.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 27.56% over the last 12 months.
    Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.92218.01224.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.92218.01224.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.00222.7998.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.03-103.9296.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.189.259.51
    Depreciation5.865.905.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.9929.8321.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8754.16-7.01
    Other Income1.001.600.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8655.76-6.52
    Interest4.332.664.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5353.10-11.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.5353.10-11.41
    Tax--29.70--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5323.40-11.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5323.40-11.41
    Equity Share Capital33.1433.1433.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.587.06-3.44
    Diluted EPS2.587.06-3.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.587.06-3.44
    Diluted EPS2.587.06-3.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajshree Sugars #Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

