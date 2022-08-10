 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore, up 113.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore in June 2022 up 113.59% from Rs. 105.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.12% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 36.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.

Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.82 175.30 105.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 224.82 175.30 105.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.55 215.36 39.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 96.14 -117.36 51.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.51 8.63 7.96
Depreciation 5.98 5.93 6.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.66 25.05 10.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.01 37.70 -10.19
Other Income 0.49 8.71 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.52 46.41 -8.37
Interest 4.89 5.28 6.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.41 41.13 -14.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.41 41.13 -14.68
Tax -- 0.58 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.41 40.55 -14.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.41 40.55 -14.68
Equity Share Capital 33.14 33.14 28.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 12.24 -4.43
Diluted EPS -3.44 12.24 -4.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 12.24 -4.43
Diluted EPS -3.44 12.24 -4.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajshree Sugars #Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.