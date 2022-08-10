Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore, up 113.59% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore in June 2022 up 113.59% from Rs. 105.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.12% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.
Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 36.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.82
|175.30
|105.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|224.82
|175.30
|105.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.55
|215.36
|39.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|96.14
|-117.36
|51.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.51
|8.63
|7.96
|Depreciation
|5.98
|5.93
|6.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.66
|25.05
|10.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.01
|37.70
|-10.19
|Other Income
|0.49
|8.71
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.52
|46.41
|-8.37
|Interest
|4.89
|5.28
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.41
|41.13
|-14.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.41
|41.13
|-14.68
|Tax
|--
|0.58
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.41
|40.55
|-14.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.41
|40.55
|-14.68
|Equity Share Capital
|33.14
|33.14
|28.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|12.24
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|12.24
|-4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|12.24
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|12.24
|-4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited