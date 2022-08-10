Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore, up 113.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.82 crore in June 2022 up 113.59% from Rs. 105.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.12% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 36.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.