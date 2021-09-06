MARKET NEWS

Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.26 crore, up 9.38% Y-o-Y

September 06, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.26 crore in June 2021 up 9.38% from Rs. 96.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021 up 1.37% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 down 138.13% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 27.90 on September 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 93.75% over the last 12 months.

Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations105.2649.77110.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.2649.77110.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials39.9121.55107.98
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.5610.03-41.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.967.648.24
Depreciation6.016.196.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.0210.0619.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.19-5.6910.16
Other Income1.830.280.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.37-5.4110.57
Interest6.3116.0315.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.68-21.44-4.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-14.68-21.44-4.68
Tax-----21.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.68-21.4416.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.68-21.4416.40
Equity Share Capital28.1728.1728.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.43-7.615.82
Diluted EPS-4.43-7.615.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.43-7.615.82
Diluted EPS-4.43-7.615.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:23 pm

