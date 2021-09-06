Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.26 crore, up 9.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.26 crore in June 2021 up 9.38% from Rs. 96.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021 up 1.37% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 down 138.13% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 27.90 on September 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 93.75% over the last 12 months.