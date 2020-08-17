Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.24 crore, down 5.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.24 crore in June 2020 down 5.59% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020 up 13.72% from Rs. 17.25 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020 up 77.36% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2019.
Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 14.80 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.67% over the last 12 months.
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.24
|110.59
|101.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.24
|110.59
|101.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.23
|107.98
|17.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.92
|-41.30
|61.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.32
|8.24
|8.48
|Depreciation
|6.16
|6.37
|6.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.87
|19.14
|10.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|10.16
|-3.04
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.41
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|10.57
|-2.66
|Interest
|14.91
|15.25
|14.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.88
|-4.68
|-17.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.88
|-4.68
|-17.25
|Tax
|--
|-21.08
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.88
|16.40
|-17.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.88
|16.40
|-17.25
|Equity Share Capital
|28.17
|28.17
|28.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|5.82
|-6.12
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|5.82
|-6.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|5.82
|-6.12
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|5.82
|-6.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am