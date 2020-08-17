Rajshree Sugars Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.24 crore, down 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.24 crore in June 2020 down 5.59% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020 up 13.72% from Rs. 17.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020 up 77.36% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2019.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 14.80 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.67% over the last 12 months.