Rajshree Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore in December 2022 up 80.99% from Rs. 76.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021. Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 43.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations139.04185.0576.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations139.04185.0576.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.46161.5147.26
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.59-21.2210.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.2310.248.30
Depreciation6.146.196.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.1128.0920.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.490.23-14.93
Other Income2.742.190.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.742.43-14.44
Interest4.452.195.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.190.24-19.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-21.190.24-19.74
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.190.24-19.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.190.24-19.74
Equity Share Capital33.1433.1433.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.400.07-5.96
Diluted EPS-6.400.07-5.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.400.07-5.96
Diluted EPS-6.400.07-5.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
