    Rajshree Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore in December 2022 up 80.99% from Rs. 76.82 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 43.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
    Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.04185.0576.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.04185.0576.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.46161.5147.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.59-21.2210.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2310.248.30
    Depreciation6.146.196.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1128.0920.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.490.23-14.93
    Other Income2.742.190.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.742.43-14.44
    Interest4.452.195.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.190.24-19.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.190.24-19.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.190.24-19.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.190.24-19.74
    Equity Share Capital33.1433.1433.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.400.07-5.96
    Diluted EPS-6.400.07-5.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.400.07-5.96
    Diluted EPS-6.400.07-5.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited