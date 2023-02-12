Rajshree Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore in December 2022 up 80.99% from Rs. 76.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.
|Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 43.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139.04
|185.05
|76.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139.04
|185.05
|76.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.46
|161.51
|47.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.59
|-21.22
|10.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.23
|10.24
|8.30
|Depreciation
|6.14
|6.19
|6.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.11
|28.09
|20.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.49
|0.23
|-14.93
|Other Income
|2.74
|2.19
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.74
|2.43
|-14.44
|Interest
|4.45
|2.19
|5.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.19
|0.24
|-19.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.19
|0.24
|-19.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.19
|0.24
|-19.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.19
|0.24
|-19.74
|Equity Share Capital
|33.14
|33.14
|33.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.40
|0.07
|-5.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.40
|0.07
|-5.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.40
|0.07
|-5.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.40
|0.07
|-5.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited