Rajshree Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 139.04 185.05 76.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 139.04 185.05 76.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.46 161.51 47.26 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.59 -21.22 10.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.23 10.24 8.30 Depreciation 6.14 6.19 6.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.11 28.09 20.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.49 0.23 -14.93 Other Income 2.74 2.19 0.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.74 2.43 -14.44 Interest 4.45 2.19 5.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.19 0.24 -19.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -21.19 0.24 -19.74 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.19 0.24 -19.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.19 0.24 -19.74 Equity Share Capital 33.14 33.14 33.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.40 0.07 -5.96 Diluted EPS -6.40 0.07 -5.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.40 0.07 -5.96 Diluted EPS -6.40 0.07 -5.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited