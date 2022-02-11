Rajshree Sugars Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.82 crore, up 54.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.82 crore in December 2021 up 54.34% from Rs. 49.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021 up 7.96% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021 down 1170.51% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 32.25 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.36% returns over the last 6 months and 102.19% over the last 12 months.