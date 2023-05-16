English
    Rajshree Polypa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in March 2023 up 25.92% from Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2023 up 45.85% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

    Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 157.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.57% over the last 12 months.

    Rajshree Polypack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.8353.9051.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.8353.9051.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.3437.9432.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.810.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.09-6.830.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.665.614.64
    Depreciation3.853.642.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.979.967.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.542.773.74
    Other Income0.930.600.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.473.383.91
    Interest2.121.940.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.351.442.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.351.442.97
    Tax0.760.390.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.581.062.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.581.062.20
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.4511.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.340.921.97
    Diluted EPS2.330.921.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.340.921.97
    Diluted EPS2.330.921.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajshree Polypa #Rajshree Polypack #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 09:42 am