Rajshree Polypa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.69 crore, up 6.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.69 crore in June 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 68.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 down 56.16% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2023 down 19.32% from Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2022.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2022.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 166.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.53% over the last 12 months.