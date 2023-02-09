Rajshree Polypa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.90 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.90 crore in December 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 48.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.