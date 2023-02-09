English
    Rajshree Polypa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.90 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.90 crore in December 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 48.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

    Rajshree Polypack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.9065.1748.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.9065.1748.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.9435.1537.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.811.580.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.834.17-8.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.615.804.50
    Depreciation3.643.272.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9610.596.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.774.603.96
    Other Income0.600.460.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.385.064.04
    Interest1.941.670.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.443.393.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.443.393.34
    Tax0.390.920.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.062.472.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.062.472.50
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.4511.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.922.182.21
    Diluted EPS0.922.182.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.922.182.21
    Diluted EPS0.922.182.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited