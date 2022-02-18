Rajshree Polypa Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.18 crore, up 57.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.18 crore in December 2021 up 57.76% from Rs. 30.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021 up 4.9% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021 up 28.05% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2020.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2020.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 201.60 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)