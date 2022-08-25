 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajshree Polypa Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore, up 40.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore in June 2022 up 40.32% from Rs. 48.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022 up 82.69% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2022 up 49.86% from Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2021.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2021.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 254.75 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.99% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.

Rajshree Polypack
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.30 51.49
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.30 51.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.41 32.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.87 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.10 0.97
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 5.47 4.64
Depreciation 3.16 2.48
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 9.11 7.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.38 3.74
Other Income 0.28 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.66 3.91
Interest 1.28 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.38 2.97
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.38 2.97
Tax 1.61 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.76 2.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.76 2.20
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.76 2.20
Equity Share Capital 11.23 11.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 1.97
Diluted EPS 4.24 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 1.97
Diluted EPS 4.24 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:11 am
