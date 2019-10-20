Rajratan Global Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.41 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.41 crore in September 2019 down 11.86% from Rs. 81.02 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2019 up 118.52% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2019 up 85.08% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.21 in September 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 348.05 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 13.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.95% over the last 12 months.