Rajratan Global Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.02 crore, up 48.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 81.02 crore in September 2018 up 48.94% from Rs. 54.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2018 up 15.43% from Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2018 up 47.76% from Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2017.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.25 in September 2017.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 708.25 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 24.56% returns over the last 6 months and 19.85% over the last 12 months.