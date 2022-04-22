 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajratan Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore in March 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in March 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.81 crore in March 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 22.77 crore in March 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 600.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.56% returns over the last 6 months and 254.95% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.35 135.98 117.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.35 135.98 117.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.39 83.71 69.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -0.02 2.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.42 -2.79 1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.50 4.86 4.57
Depreciation 2.13 2.11 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.66 22.41 16.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.20 25.70 20.89
Other Income 0.48 0.37 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.68 26.07 21.02
Interest 3.29 3.09 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.39 22.98 18.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.39 22.98 18.44
Tax 3.35 5.78 1.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.04 17.20 16.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.04 17.20 16.47
Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 16.94 16.22
Diluted EPS 3.75 16.94 16.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 16.94 16.22
Diluted EPS 3.75 16.94 16.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
