Rajratan Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore in March 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in March 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.81 crore in March 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 22.77 crore in March 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 600.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.56% returns over the last 6 months and 254.95% over the last 12 months.