    Rajratan Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

    April 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.35 crore in March 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in March 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.81 crore in March 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 22.77 crore in March 2021.

    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2021.

    Rajratan Global shares closed at 600.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.56% returns over the last 6 months and 254.95% over the last 12 months.

    Rajratan Global Wire
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.35135.98117.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.35135.98117.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.3983.7169.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.05-0.022.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.42-2.791.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.504.864.57
    Depreciation2.132.111.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6622.4116.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2025.7020.89
    Other Income0.480.370.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6826.0721.02
    Interest3.293.092.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3922.9818.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3922.9818.44
    Tax3.355.781.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0417.2016.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0417.2016.47
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7516.9416.22
    Diluted EPS3.7516.9416.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7516.9416.22
    Diluted EPS3.7516.9416.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
