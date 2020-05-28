Rajratan Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.79 crore, down 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.79 crore in March 2020 down 19.13% from Rs. 82.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2020 down 23.16% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2020 down 9.96% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.98 in March 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 173.60 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.49% returns over the last 6 months and -49.50% over the last 12 months.