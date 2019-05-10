Rajratan Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.59 crore, up 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.59 crore in March 2019 up 34.94% from Rs. 61.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019 up 85.65% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2019 up 61.08% from Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 694.35 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 20.59% over the last 12 months.