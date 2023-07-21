English
    Rajratan Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.82 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.82 crore in June 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 166.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.03 crore in June 2023 down 43.08% from Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in June 2023 down 34.12% from Rs. 36.84 crore in June 2022.

    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in June 2022.

    Rajratan Global shares closed at 828.80 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rajratan Global Wire
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.82161.14166.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.82161.14166.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.5598.53104.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.453.10-8.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.345.505.65
    Depreciation2.352.622.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3024.7827.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7026.5733.66
    Other Income0.220.410.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9226.9834.52
    Interest4.363.223.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5623.7631.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5623.7631.06
    Tax4.536.378.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0317.3922.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0317.3922.89
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.573.434.51
    Diluted EPS2.573.434.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.573.434.51
    Diluted EPS2.573.434.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

