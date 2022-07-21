Rajratan Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.03 crore, up 40.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.03 crore in June 2022 up 40.15% from Rs. 118.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2022 up 54.77% from Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.84 crore in June 2022 up 51.73% from Rs. 24.28 crore in June 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.56 in June 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 811.40 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.28% returns over the last 6 months and 128.13% over the last 12 months.