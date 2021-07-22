Rajratan Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.47 crore, up 262.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.47 crore in June 2021 up 262.18% from Rs. 32.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2021 up 3186.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.28 crore in June 2021 up 467.29% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 14.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,693.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 262.21% returns over the last 6 months and 578.57% over the last 12 months.