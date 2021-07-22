MARKET NEWS

Rajratan Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.47 crore, up 262.18% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.47 crore in June 2021 up 262.18% from Rs. 32.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2021 up 3186.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.28 crore in June 2021 up 467.29% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 14.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,693.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 262.21% returns over the last 6 months and 578.57% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Quarterly Results
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations118.47117.0932.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations118.47117.0932.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials78.7569.2114.89
Purchase of Traded Goods5.822.820.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.781.625.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.474.573.18
Depreciation1.831.751.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.0616.235.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3220.892.47
Other Income0.130.130.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4521.022.68
Interest2.652.582.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8018.440.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.8018.440.68
Tax5.011.970.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7916.470.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7916.470.45
Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5616.220.44
Diluted EPS14.5616.22--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5616.220.44
Diluted EPS14.5616.22--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:31 am

