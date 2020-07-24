Rajratan Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, down 62.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in June 2020 down 62.23% from Rs. 86.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020 down 93.77% from Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2020 down 69.08% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2020 from Rs. 16.60 in June 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 251.15 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)