English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajratan Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.22 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:Net Sales at Rs 133.22 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 135.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 14.65% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.11 crore in December 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.
    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.94 in December 2021.Rajratan Global shares closed at 821.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 64.50% over the last 12 months.
    Rajratan Global Wire
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.22152.02135.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.22152.02135.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.3989.8883.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.91-0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.471.22-2.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.895.564.86
    Depreciation2.462.362.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4127.4622.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3924.6325.70
    Other Income0.260.540.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6525.1726.07
    Interest3.633.433.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.0221.7422.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.0221.7422.98
    Tax5.345.825.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6815.9217.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.6815.9217.20
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.1416.94
    Diluted EPS2.893.1416.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.1416.94
    Diluted EPS2.893.1416.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited