Rajratan Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.22 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 133.22 152.02 135.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 133.22 152.02 135.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.39 89.88 83.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.91 -0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.47 1.22 -2.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.89 5.56 4.86 Depreciation 2.46 2.36 2.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.41 27.46 22.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.39 24.63 25.70 Other Income 0.26 0.54 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.65 25.17 26.07 Interest 3.63 3.43 3.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.02 21.74 22.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.02 21.74 22.98 Tax 5.34 5.82 5.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.68 15.92 17.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.68 15.92 17.20 Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.89 3.14 16.94 Diluted EPS 2.89 3.14 16.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.89 3.14 16.94 Diluted EPS 2.89 3.14 16.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited