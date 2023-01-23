Rajratan Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.22 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:Net Sales at Rs 133.22 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 135.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 14.65% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.11 crore in December 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.
Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.94 in December 2021.
|Rajratan Global shares closed at 821.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 64.50% over the last 12 months.
|Rajratan Global Wire
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.22
|152.02
|135.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.22
|152.02
|135.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.39
|89.88
|83.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.91
|-0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.47
|1.22
|-2.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.89
|5.56
|4.86
|Depreciation
|2.46
|2.36
|2.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.41
|27.46
|22.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.39
|24.63
|25.70
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.54
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.65
|25.17
|26.07
|Interest
|3.63
|3.43
|3.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.02
|21.74
|22.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.02
|21.74
|22.98
|Tax
|5.34
|5.82
|5.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.68
|15.92
|17.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.68
|15.92
|17.20
|Equity Share Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|10.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|3.14
|16.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|3.14
|16.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|3.14
|16.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|3.14
|16.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited