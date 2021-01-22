Rajratan Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore, up 68.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore in December 2020 up 68.57% from Rs. 61.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2020 up 107.26% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in December 2020 up 80.45% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 501.05 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.96% returns over the last 6 months