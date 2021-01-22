MARKET NEWS

Rajratan Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore, up 68.57% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore in December 2020 up 68.57% from Rs. 61.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2020 up 107.26% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in December 2020 up 80.45% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2019.

Close

Rajratan Global shares closed at 501.05 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.96% returns over the last 6 months

Rajratan Global Wire
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations103.3984.2661.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations103.3984.2661.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.0750.0736.32
Purchase of Traded Goods4.070.010.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.96-1.95-2.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.843.473.75
Depreciation1.681.631.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.8414.3913.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9316.647.90
Other Income0.110.160.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0416.808.48
Interest2.262.241.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7814.566.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.7814.566.54
Tax4.074.221.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7110.344.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7110.344.68
Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5610.184.61
Diluted EPS9.5610.184.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5610.184.61
Diluted EPS9.5610.184.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:44 pm

