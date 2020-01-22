Rajratan Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.33 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.33 crore in December 2019 down 19.18% from Rs. 75.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2019 up 34.3% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2019 up 36.39% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.61 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.02 in December 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 318.30 on January 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.